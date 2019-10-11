The Latest: Iran says 2 rockets hit tanker off Saudi coast

The Latest on developments in the Persian Gulf (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Iran's state-run news agency says two rockets struck an Iranian oil tanker off the coast of Saudi Arabia.

IRNA quoted a statement from Iran's national oil tanker firm as saying an attack targeted a tanker it identified as the Sabity.

It said the attack happened early on Friday morning.

There was no immediate response from Saudi Arabia. The U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet, which oversees the Mideast, says it was aware of the incident, but declined to immediately comment further.

The reported explosion comes after the U.S. alleges Iran attacked oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, something denied by Tehran.

10 a.m.

Iran's state-run news agency and other media say an explosion has struck an Iranian oil tanker off the coast of Saudi Arabia.

There was no immediate acknowledgement from the kingdom of this amid heightened tensions across the Middle East.

The state-run IRNA news agency and other Iranian media relied on an online report, while the semi-official ISNA news agency quoted an anonymous source with direct knowledge.

All reports said the explosion happened on Friday off the coast of Jiddah on the Red Sea.

The U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet, which oversees the region, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The reported explosion comes after the U.S. has alleged that Iran attacked oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, something denied by Tehran.