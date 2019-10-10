Federal court rules against 2 efforts to stop opioid trial

FILE - In a Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Dave Yost speaks at the Ohio Republican Party event, in Columbus, Ohio. A federal appeals court has denied an effort by state attorneys general to stop a bellwether opioids trial involving two Ohio counties from getting underway later this month in Cleveland. The Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Cincinnati ruled Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 that Ohio didn’t object when lawsuits filed by Summit and Cuyahoga counties were initially included in what has become a sprawling case involving around 2,600 local governments and other entities. Yost argued in August against the certification of the local government lawsuits as multi-district litigation. AP Photo

A federal appeals court has denied two efforts to upend a trial over the opioid crisis that is scheduled to start this month in Cleveland.

The 6th U.S. Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled Thursday against a motion from Ohio's attorney general to stop the trial over a lawsuit brought by two counties. He argued states have the sole authority to pursue such claims.

But the court said the state didn't object when the counties filed their lawsuits.

A separate three-judge appeals panel ruled against Thursday a motion from companies being sued to have the judge in the case removed for prejudice against them.

The court says that the companies filed too late and that Judge Dan Polster placed equal blame on all parties.