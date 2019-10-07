Officer accused of assault is city’s highest-paid employee

A Baltimore police officer accused of assaulting a bystander is the city's highest-paid employee.

News outlets report Sgt. Ethan Newberg earned more than $260,000 in the fiscal year that ended June 30.

Newberg has been suspended without pay since his arrest in June. Body camera video shows him chasing down and arresting a pedestrian who criticized his behavior in May. The 24-year department veteran has been charged with assault, false imprisonment and misconduct.

Records show Newberg's base salary was nearly $108,000. Overtime more than doubled his pay.

The city recently posted the salaries of several city employees on its data website called "Open Baltimore." Seven of the highest-paid city employees are police officers.