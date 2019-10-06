AP source: Joe Maddon to interview for Angels’ manager job

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon looks out from the dugout prior to a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in St. Louis. AP Photo

A person familiar with the process tells The Associated Press that Joe Maddon will interview for the Los Angeles Angels' managerial vacancy this week.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Angels aren't publicizing their search. ESPN first reported the interview.

Maddon is considered the prohibitive front-runner to replace Brad Ausmus, who was fired after one season in charge. The Angels finished 72-90, their worst record since 1999.

Maddon spent 31 years employed by the Angels as a player and a coach throughout the organization. He was Mike Scioscia's bench coach with the 2002 World Series champions before leaving for managerial jobs in Tampa Bay and Chicago.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

He won the World Series with the Cubs in 2016.