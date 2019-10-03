Cook County jury awards woman $4.8M in son’s fatal shooting

The mother of a Chicago man fatally shot by a security guard at a public housing complex has been awarded nearly $5 million in her lawsuit against a security company.

A Cook County jury awarded Ulisa Howell-Darby $4.8 million on Tuesday after ruling that the security guard who shot 24-year-old Eric Knox in June 2016 was responsible for his death.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Howell-Darby had sued Kates Detective & Security Services Agency in 2017.

Court records show Knox was outside at a party at a Chicago Housing Authority complex when four Kates security guards pulled up and a shooting broke out. He was shot twice in the back, and two security guards were wounded.

A message seeking comment on the ruling was left Thursday for the security company.