AP Exclusive: House panel taps startup for Facebook files

A U.S. congressional panel has requested a trove of internal Facebook documents that the company’s critics say will show how the social media giant unfairly leveraged its market dominance to crush or absorb competitors.

The request comes amid a flurry of new antitrust probes into whether Big Tech firms have unfairly used market power to crush competitors.

The documents were unearthed in a bitter four-year legal battle waged by a defunct startup called Six4Three. They could offer insight into Facebook’s behavior by providing an inside view of executive deliberations and decisions that might be viewed as anticompetitive conduct.

Other antitrust investigations have already cited the files as potentially important evidence in probes of Facebook.