Grains higher, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery rose 4.60 cents at $4.9120 a bushel; Dec. corn advanced 14.60 cents at $3.8960 a bushel; Dec. oats was up 2 cents at $2.76 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 10.80 cents at 9.0820 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .06 cent at $1.0448 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was off .40 cent at $1.4218 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell .43 cent at .6365 a pound.

