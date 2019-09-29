Maine lobster marketers to put premium on flavor, origins

Maine's lobster marketing group says it's going to refocus its efforts on the flavor and origins of the state's signature seafood item to try to drive more interest in the crustaceans.

The Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative's recent campaigns have included trying to grow interest in "new shell" lobsters, which are softer-shelled lobsters typically in heavy supply in the summer. The group says a new strategy will focus on the "key product benefits of sweet flavor, sustainable sourcing and Maine origin, while recognizing that the new shell serves as an important indicator of seasonality."

Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative was created by the state and is funded by Maine's lobstermen, dealers and processors. Executive Director Marianne LaCroix says the new marketing push will take forms such as public relations and social media.