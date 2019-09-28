Break-in, vandalism reported at Republican office in Vegas

Las Vegas are investigating a break-in and vandalism at the Republican Party's headquarters for metro Las Vegas,

Officials said a glass door was kicked in Friday night, papers were strewn inside the office and a coffee-maker was missing.

Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael J. McDonald said he hoped that those responsible were apprehended "before they commit any other acts of violence..."

McDonald said he suspected that "leftist activists" were behind the break-in, but Clark County Republican Party Chair Dave Sajdak he didn't think the break-in was politically motivated.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Sajdak said it's more likely "the trash hanging around the complex."