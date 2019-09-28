Steel plant plans large solar project in Pueblo

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a solar developer, an energy company and a steel plant have announced a large solar project in Pueblo.

The Chieftain reports Lightsource BP would build, own and operate the proposed 240-megawatt solar facility on property owned by EVRAZ North America, a steel manufacturer. The project would sell its power to Xcel Energy, which would sell it to the steel plant.

The Bighorn Solar Project would be one of the state's largest. It would give EVRAZ a long-term contract that provides the steel mill price certainty through 2041.

EVRAZ North America president and CEO Skip Herald said Friday the solar power makes possible a planned $480 million investment aimed at producing longer railroad rails.

The mill employs about 1,100 people. The solar project would create about 300 jobs in construction, operations and maintenance.