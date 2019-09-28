PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

Ruling party Sen. Ralph Fethiere fires his gun outside Parliament as he arrives for a vote on the ratification of Fritz William Michel's nomination as prime minister in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opposition members confronted ruling-party senators, and Fethiere pulled a pistol when protesters rushed at him and members of his entourage. The vote was cancelled. AP Photo

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes a Haitian senator firing his gun in the air as protesters approached his entourage; environmental activist Greta Thunberg speaking at the United Nations headquarters; and the approach of a Soyuz rocket to the International Space Station.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Sept. 21-27, 2019.

