Timbers owner fined $100,000 conduct aimed at officials

Portland Timbers goalie Steve Clark reaches out to punch the ball away, next to teammate Bill Tuiloma (25) and New England Revolution's Brandon Bye (15) during an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Portland, Ore. Sean Meagher

Portland Timbers owner Merritt Paulson has been fined $100,000 by Major League Soccer for "misconduct directed at match officials."

The fine stems from the Timbers' 2-2 draw with the New England Revolution on Wednesday night. Portland led 2-1 going into stoppage time, but New England was awarded a penalty kick after a video review and evened the score.

The foul was controversial because it came after the announced stoppage time had already expired, and the referees appeared to miss a similar foul that would have given Portland a penalty earlier.

MLS did not reveal the nature of the misconduct in announcing the fine Friday.