Some Oklahoma land lovers check dirt for metal treasures

In this Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 photo Richard Moser of Mustang, Okla., listens for tones while metal detecting in Fallis, Okla. Bryan Terry

On a warm Saturday morning in a rolling field surrounded by woods, a dozen treasure hunters spread out to all four corners and patches between.

The Oklahoman reports among them was search organizer and veteran metal "detectorist" Justin Finley, a 30-year-old Del City resident who, with his khakis and face caked with dirt, deftly swept the ground, dropped to his knees and turned over the red soil with a hand shovel.

"You always wanna make sure to re-check your holes," Finley said. "You can pull out a coin and then someone else will come along and pull out two more coins."

The group is among several in Oklahoma who share their finds online and plan hunts together.

Some metal detectorists are inspired by news reports of big finds — gold nuggets, historical artifacts, pricey diamonds. Others are inspired by treasure-hunting TV shows like "The Curse of Oak Island" and the metal detecting rock star Gary Drayton, who once found a Spanish 1715 fleet treasure ring of Inca gold and nine Colombian emeralds.

Finley's foray into the hobby began in Sulphur at the age of 9, when he tried to dig himself a swimming pool. During the work, he dug up an old bottle with a skull and crossbones on it, which he later sold. Finley never finished the pool.

But over the course of his hunting life, he has found, among other treasures, a 1787 Carolus III Spanish coin in Del City and an old bottle in Coffeyville, Kansas, at a place rumored to have been a Dalton Gang hideout.

In Fallis once, Finley found an old condom tin. The popular early 20th Century brand was called "3 Merry Widows." The tin was empty.

"You'll get 10 pieces of trash and then you'll get a really neat something," he said.

At least one researcher tried to estimate how many metal detectorists there are around the world.

In conducting a "quantitative analysis of open-source data on metal detecting for cultural property," Samuel Andrew Hardy, a post-doctoral research fellow in cultural heritage and conflicts at the Norwegian Institute in Rome, University of Oslo, found that one estimate pegged the number of metal detectorists in the United States between 300,000 and 500,000.

Or, there could be between 30,000 and 50,000. The divergent data is based on state sample sizes, club memberships, permit holders and metal detectorist association reports.

Hardy, a cultural property criminologist, published his findings in a 2017 issue of "Cogent Social Sciences," an open access journal.

"With the available data, it is difficult to distinguish between changes in detecting activity and changes in club-based detecting activity, as detectorists may stop participating in organized detecting or stop supporting organized lobbying for detecting, yet continue detecting," Hardy said in the paper.

In Fallis, property owner Deborah Hull didn't have half a million treasure hunters on her land. But 25 of them — scattered in the field, on the nearby roads and in the sticks — surprised her.

Hull, who has lived here for 35 years, was feeding hummingbirds when one metal detectorist, grateful for the opportunity to search on her property, handed her a bottle of red wine and an 18-pack of Bud Light.

In exchange for the hobbyists clearing out some brush and debris in the area, Hull let them seek old stuff on her land.

"Weird. Very weird," Hull said, with a good-natured laugh. "I didn't expect this many people. My granddaughter said, 'There's people camping across the road.'"

Near a tree, Richard Moser of Mustang dug into the ground.

"Got an old piece of a whiskey jug," he said. "Pretty cool. It's an oldie. I only found one complete whiskey jug ever. In Mustang. Now a 7-Eleven is about to be built on top of it. It's about to be covered up forever."

In the middle of a bean field once in Harrison, Moser found an 1882 $5 gold coin. He's seen some of them sell for $600.

Among the items found by his fellow hunters in Fallis were an old Winchester brass shotgun shell, a medallion etched with "Aloha From Hawaii," and a few harmonica reeds near the old church building.

One metal detectorist found a silver-plated knife handle inscribed with "Biltmore Oklahoma." The 26-story hotel was built in Oklahoma in 1932 and demolished on Oct. 16, 1977. At the time, it was the tallest steel-reinforced building in the world ever demolished with explosives.

There's a lot of history underfoot.

Sammy Tietz of Oklahoma City once found an Oklahoma Territory seal. He took a $500 offer for it.

The chirp and buzz of a metal detector indicates what might be found in the ground, from precious metals to trash.

"You gotta learn the numbers, sounds and codes," Tietz said. "There's a lot to it. It's a lot of fun."

Nearing noon, Finley liked his level numbers. He hit the ground again and started digging. A few seconds later, he found his prize.

"Well," he said. "You need Phillips 66 oil?"

Finley stuffed the crushed can in the part of his pouch marked "trash." The other part of his pouch is marked "treasure."

In the life of a true metal detector enthusiast, just a few steps away Finley's hope rose once more. Again, he liked his levels.

"Oh please be something nice," Finley begged the ground. "Please be good to me. It could be a quarter. Or a half dollar."

Detector down. Digger out. He stabbed at the soil.

"Ah, darn it," Finley said. "Another can."

