The Latest: UK lawmakers return to work amid Brexit turmoil

Lawmakers at the House of Commons in London have resumed work after the Supreme Court ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament was illegal.

Parliament opened Wednesday morning, one day after the landmark ruling. The session was convened by House of Commons Speaker John Bercow, who had earlier called Johnson's suspension a "constitutional outrage."

Johnson is expected to face renewed calls for his resignation from some legislators. He says he will not step down.

Parliament is seeking to prevent Johnson from taking Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31 if no divorce deal is reached. Johnson says Britain will leave on that day with or without a deal.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has flown back early to London, cutting short his visit to New York and the U.N. General Assembly because a court ruling that overturned his suspension of Parliament.

Lawmakers resumed work at the House of Commons on Wednesday following the bombshell Supreme Court ruling a day earlier that Johnson had acted illegally by suspending Parliament — in effect stymieing their efforts to consider laws surrounding Brexit.

Johnson remains on a collision course with Parliament over his determination to extract Britain from the EU on Oct. 31, even if no divorce deal is reached. Parliament has passed a law requiring him to seek an extension if there is no deal, but Johnson says he won't do that under any circumstances.

Johnson will address Parliament on Wednesday afternoon but has begun to position himself as the champion of the people facing a recalcitrant establishment bent on frustrating the 2016 Brexit vote.

British lawmakers are returning to the House of Commons following the bombshell Supreme Court ruling that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had acted illegally by suspending Parliament — in effect stymieing their efforts to consider laws surrounding Brexit.

The historic move backed Parliament's sovereignty and slapped down what justices viewed as an effort by Johnson that essentially squelched debate on the most divisive political issue the country has faced in years. The prime minister hurried back to London after cutting short a trip to the U.N. General Assembly amid demands for his resignation from furious opposition parties.

In New York, Johnson brushed aside questions about whether he would resign, said he "strongly" disagreed with the court decision and suggested he might try to suspend Parliament for a second time. Cabinet minister Michael Gove says the government "respected" the court decision but refused to apologize for breaking the law.