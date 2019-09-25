Hungary, West Virginia sign economic agreement

The European country of Hungary and the state of West Virginia have agreed to do business.

Hungarian officials came to Charleston on Tuesday to sign an economic cooperation agreement with the state.

The document doesn't guarantee any specific deals but is a signal that Hungary and West Virginia want to work together to enhance economic relations.

West Virginia is the third state to sign such an agreement with Hungary.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice says he thinks some exciting things could come out of the partnership.

The governor's office says West Virginian exports to Hungary last year reached $6.4 million and included machinery, chemicals and plastics.