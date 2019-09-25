Exelon, NY nuke plant owner, invests $20M in sustainability

The company that runs three upstate nuclear plants is launching a $20 million initiative to boost clean energy start-ups.

Chicago-based Exelon Corp. and its associated Exelon Foundation plan to detail its investment on Wednesday at a clean energy forum during Climate Week NYC, an annual summit on climate change.

Entrepreneurs and early-stage companies can apply for a piece of the $20 million. Projects must involve efforts to reduce carbon emissions, boost local climate resiliency, or increase sustainability in a city or state. The company plans to focus the funding on projects that would serve its major customer markets.

Exelon operates the James Fitzpatrick plant and Nine Mile Point plant in Oswego County as well as the Ginna plant in Wayne County. It also operates plants in Illinois, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

This story has been updated to correct that Exelon operates a nuclear plant in Maryland instead of Delaware.