The Latest: Trump defends his tough immigration policies

President Donald Trump listens during the the United Nations Climate Action Summit during the General Assembly, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

The Latest on President Donald Trump at the United Nations (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump has delivered a robust defense of his tough immigration policies and has told other countries they have an absolute right to follow suit.

Trump told the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday that the sovereignty and security of all nations is threatened by uncontrolled migration and loose border controls. He warns other world leaders of what he calls a "growing cottage industry" of radical activists that is promoting open borders.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Trump says those who do so threaten human rights under the cover of championing social justice. The Republican president says those policies are not just but rather "cruel and evil."

___

10:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump says all nations have a duty to act against Iran and "no responsible government should subsidize Iran's bloodlust."

Trump notes the U.S. has imposed the highest level of sanctions on Iran and says as long as Iran's "menacing behavior continues" sanctions will not be lifted and instead will be tightened.

Trump spoke Tuesday to world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly. He says Iran's leaders have lashed out at others for 40 years for the problems that they alone have created.

His comments take place against the backdrop of flaring tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia. The Saudis say Iran was responsible for an attack earlier this month on two oil facilities in the kingdom, which Iran denies.

___

10:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump is slamming the World Trade Organization for allowing China to get preferential treatment despite the size of its economy. Trump says that the institution is in need of major reform and that the U.S. will demand those changes.

Trump told world leaders at the annual U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday that he will no longer allow other countries to take advantage of America and the international trade system.

Trump has long complained that China is classified as a developing nation by the World Trade Organization even though it is the world's second-largest economy.

Trump also says his administration will conclude new trade deals with Britain, Japan and others that are fair and reciprocal. The Republican president says a deal with Japan is close to being finalized and once Britain leaves the European Union the U.S. will negotiate an "exceptional deal" with it.

___

10:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump has told other world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly that wise leaders put the future of their own people and country first.

Trump said on Tuesday the future does not belong to globalists but to those who protect their citizens and respect their neighbors.

Trump is attending three days of meetings and speeches at the United Nations. He is touting the low unemployment rate in the United States and says that in everything the United States does "we are focused on empowering the dreams and aspirations of our citizens."

Trump is using his speech to prioritize individual nations' self-determination over alliances and globalization.

___

9:55 a.m.

President Donald Trump is planning to tell the United Nations General Assembly that the United States "does not seek conflict with any other nation" as tensions with Iran rise.

Trump will make his annual address to the world body on Tuesday and will try to square his go-it-alone foreign policy approach with calls for a multinational response to Iran's escalating aggression.

The Republican president says in excerpts released by the White House that the United States desires "peace, cooperation, and mutual gain with all." But he says he "will never fail to defend America's interests."

Trump also will make a case for sovereignty and border security, again prioritizing individual nations' self-determination over alliances and globalization.

___

1 a.m.

President Donald Trump goes before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday to try to square his "America First" approach to foreign policy with his administration's hope for a multi-national response to Iran's escalating aggression.

While Trump wants allies to join the U.S. in further isolating Iran, he also seems to be holding to his go-it-alone strategy of using economic sanctions to pressure Tehran to give up its nuclear program and stop attacks that are rattling the Middle East.

On Monday, the president praised British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's call for a new deal to replace the 2015 Iran nuclear pact from which Trump walked away. The president also said he appreciated the efforts of French President Emmanuel Macron, who has suggested Trump meet with the Iranian president.