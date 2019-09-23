Davenport University gets $4M for cybersecurity students

Davenport University has received a $4 million grant to train and educate future cybersecurity experts.

The recently announced five-year grant for the private university, which has its main campus in Grand Rapids, is from the National Science Foundation as part of the CyberCorps Scholarship for Service program.

The funding will help provide 28 students with scholarships that cover their full tuition, any education-related fees and living costs. In return, graduates are guaranteed a full-time cybersecurity role at a government entity. Participants mentor high school students.

Richard Pappas, president of Davenport University, says in a statement that the grant "validates ... the confidence the federal government has in our ability to deliver the talent needed to address one of our nation's most pressing issues in cybersecurity."