US Postal Service issue stamps of T. rex found in Montana

The U.S. Postal Service has released two new postage stamps depicting a dinosaur whose fossil was discovered on federal land in Montana.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that a Tyrannosaurus rex known as "The Nation T. rex" is now part of four designs on a pane of 16 new forever stamps that show the dinosaur in growth stages from infancy to adulthood.

Experts say the fossil was found by a family camping near the Fort Peck Reservoir and has been loaned to the Smithsonian Institution in the District of Columbia for the next 50 years.

Officials say the stamps were designed by art director Greg Breeding with original artwork by Julius Csotonyi.

Officials say forever stamps are equal in value to the current first-class mail 1-ounce (28-gram) price.