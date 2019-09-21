1 dead after underground tank explodes at NY gas station

Authorities are investigating an explosion in an underground tank at an upstate New York gas station that killed a worker.

State police say the explosion happened Friday afternoon at a Speedway station in the town of Dickinson in Broome County.

Police say 57-year-old Arthur Hines was cleaning the tank when it exploded, killing him.

Hines was an employee of Environmental Products and Services of Vermont. A phone message seeking comment was left with the company Saturday.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death.