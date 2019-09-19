Florida hospitals file suit, demand compensation from opioid companies

Purdue Pharma, the maker of the prescription painkiller OxyContin, is among the defendant in a civil lawsuit filed by 27 Florida hospitals against the manufacturers, distributors and retailers of opioid-based drugs. AP file

Twenty-seven Florida hospitals are the latest to join a flurry of litigation against big-name opioid manufacturers, distributors and retailers, claiming millions of dollars in damages for uncompensated care related to the opioid epidemic.

The hospitals, which include South Florida institutions such as the Larkin Community Hospital in South Miami, North Shore Medical Center in Miami, Coral Gables Hospital, Palmetto General Hospital and Hialeah Hospital in Hialeah, as well as the North Broward Hospital District, are alleging negligence, fraud and civil conspiracy by the opioid companies.

Purdue Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, Abbot Laboratories and more than 30 other companies and individuals are named as defendants in the lawsuit, which was filed in Broward County Circuit Court.

“No party is better positioned, given the appropriate financial resources, to lead us out of this public health crisis than our hospitals,” said William R. Scherer, whose firm is representing the Florida hospitals. “They have measurable damages and must be active participants in any opioid settlement discussions.”

Florida is among the states that have sued Purdue and other manufacturers and distributors for their role in the nation’s opioid crisis. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced last week that the state is in settlement talks with Purdue for a multi-billion dollar amount.

A spokesman for Moody’s office said on Wednesday that the state wanted to secure a settlement framework before Purdue filed for bankruptcy, which it did just days after reaching the tentative settlement.

The Broward lawsuit says the hospitals have treated — and continue to treat — patients for opioid-related conditions that have resulted in “substantial unreimbursed costs.” The conditions include overdose and addiction, babies who need neo-natal treatment because they are born addicted, and patients with diseases such as Hepatitis C and HIV from intravenous drug use. Surgical procedures can be complicated complicated and costly, requiring special prescription drugs.

Scherer said other hospitals are expected to join the suit.

“These class actions including the one I just filed … still don’t reach the poor person that’s been horribly addicted.” Scherer said. “I talked to somebody today who has for 10 years been addicted to these things and takes four OxyContins a day... She’s lost everything. She’s on Medicaid. She’s 60 years old. Got hooked on it from a back surgery.”

“All the settlement is going to do is maybe bring some money in to pay the govts back from the money they spent … in our case, the hospitals are on the front line. The case that the govt is bringing isnt getting to the hospitals.