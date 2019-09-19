Second scooter rental company to leave Providence

Another electric scooter-sharing company will no longer be offering its service in Providence.

A Lime spokesman says the city didn't issue them enough scooter permits for the program to be financially sustainable.

Providence has doubled the number of available scooter slots from 300 to 600 per a new policy enacted this week.

Lime was offered 250 of the 600 slots but wanted 400.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

City spokeswoman Emily Crowell says the city also offered scooter permits to two new companies, Spin and VeoRide.

WPRI-TV reports that Lime's announcement comes nearly a week after Bird announced it would be pulling its fleet because its application to renew its permit was rejected by the city.

Lime says more than 21,000 people took 100,000 rides during the company's time in Providence.