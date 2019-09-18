Lebanon PM closes TV channel run by his family over funding

Lebanon's prime minister says he temporarily closing a TV network owned by his family, following a years-long financial struggle.

In a statement Wednesday, Saad Hariri described the move as suspending work until the Future TV network could be re-launched after a financial restructuring.

Employees at the station had been staging strikes for months over unpaid wages. The station was launched in 1993 by Hariri's father, former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, who was assassinated by a massive truck bomb in 2005.

Earlier this year, Hariri ceased the print edition of Al-Mustaqbal newspaper, also owned by his family, turning it into a digital newspaper.

Several Lebanese newspapers have stopped printing in recent years as they struggle to compete with digital media.