Lawsuit: Zaxby’s worker fired for reporting sex harassment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is suing a North Carolina Zaxby's franchise after a worker says she was fired for reporting sexual harassment by the franchise's general manager.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the complaint states the woman began working at the Greensboro restaurant in November 2018. The complaint says the general manager soon began making sexually inappropriate comments on a near-daily basis and requests to "perform various sexual acts."

The lawsuit says the manager invited the woman for an expense-paid night at a hotel to have sex in December 2018 and requested she wear fishnet stockings.

The woman says she was fired when she reported the alleged harassment.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A Zaxby's spokesman wasn't immediately available for comment Wednesday.