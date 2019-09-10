Teams trying to determine health impacts from gas explosion

Kentucky officials say federal, state and local teams are trying to determine whether there are any public health impacts from a natural gas pipeline explosion last month.

The pipeline ruptured Aug. 1, causing a massive explosion in Lincoln County that killed one person, hospitalized five others, destroyed railroad tracks and forced the evacuation of a nearby mobile home park.

A statement from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services says a team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with local and state health officials are conducting interviews with first responders and those who live near the explosion site. They hope the information gathered will lead to a better understanding of potential health impacts.

Teams began doing interviews over the weekend and will continue through Sept. 20.