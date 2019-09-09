States expected to target Google in new antitrust probe

FILE - In this May 1, 2019, file photo a man walks past a Google sign outside with a span of the Bay Bridge at rear in San Francisco. A group of states are expected to announce an investigation into Google on Monday, Sept. 9, to investigate whether the tech company has become too big. AP Photo

A group of states are expected to announce an investigation into Google on Monday to investigate whether the tech company has become too big.

The investigation is the latest in a series of probes against Google and other big tech companies. Congress, the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission are also conducting probes.

Reports indicate that Google will be the target of the latest investigation, which will be led by Texas. A separate state-led investigation into Facebook was announced last week.

Investigators are likely to look at areas of Google's business that have drawn past criticism, including its online search and advertising services as well as its Android smartphone operating system.