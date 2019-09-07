Business
Prices at pump continue to decline in NJ, around nation
Prices at the pump continue to decline in New Jersey and around the nation with the unofficial end of the summer driving season.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.57, four cents lower than last week and substantially below the average $2.89 at this time last year.
The national average gas price Friday was $2.57 a gallon, down a penny from last week and also well below the average of $2.85 at this time last year.
Although demand for gasoline remains high, analysts expect prices to keep dropping in the coming weeks and months with the switchover to less-expensive winter-blend gasoline (summer-blend gasoline has a lower volatility to limit evaporative emissions that normally increase with warm weather.)
