Nissan chief got dubious payments but says he didn’t know

The chief executive of scandal-plagued Nissan has acknowledged receiving inappropriate payments from the Japanese automaker but has denied he ordered it or knew about it.

Hiroto Saikawa told reporters Thursday an internal company investigation found he had received the money. Nissan Motor Co. declined comment.

Former Chairman Carlos Ghosn is awaiting trial on charges of falsifying documents on deferred compensation and of breach of trust in allegedly diverting Nissan money for personal gain. He denies wrongdoing.

Saikawa blamed what he called "the Ghosn system" at Nissan for the payments, and said the system was being reviewed.

Saikawa succeeded Ghosn and in the past was closely allied with Ghosn.

Japanese media reports say Saikawa received tens of millions of yen (hundreds of thousands of dollars) in dubious executive bonus compensation.