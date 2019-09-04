Alaska to end ferry service to Prince Rupert Oct. 1

The state of Alaska says it's ending ferry service to and from Prince Rupert, British Columbia, effective Oct. 1, citing an inability to comply with U.S. security requirements.

The state transportation department says U.S. Customs and Border Protection is requiring that the ferry system secure a Canadian law enforcement presence to protect Customs and Border Protection personnel while they perform their duties in Prince Rupert.

The department says it had been granted a waiver of that requirement through Sept. 30.

Meadow Bailey, a department spokeswoman, says the Royal Canadian Mounted Police did not have resources to help. An email seeking comment was sent to a Royal Canadian Mounted Police spokeswoman.

Bailey says if requirements change, or Canadian law enforcement becomes available, the state can consider returning service to Prince Rupert.