Georgia’s university system reports $17.7B impact statewide

A new report says Georgia's public colleges and universities had an economic impact worth $17.7 billion statewide during the 2018 fiscal year.

The University System of Georgia said in a news release the economic impact of its 26 schools increased by 5 percent over the previous fiscal year. It credited Georgia's public colleges with creating 168,284 jobs — 70 percent of which were off-campus positions in the private and public sector.

The annual study was conducted by University of Georgia economist Jeffrey Humphreys. The latest report covers the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2018.

University system Chancellor Steve Wrigley says the results show that Georgia's colleges and universities play an "important role in generating jobs and boosting businesses across the state."