Ukraine sports officials accused of corrupt medicine scheme

Ukrainian security services have accused leading sports officials of buying sham medicine for athletes and misappropriating public funds.

The SBU, Ukraine's domestic security agency, says a top Sports Ministry doctor and others spent 8 million hryvnyas ($310,000) on allegedly deficient medical products or supplements.

The agency adds the medicine had not been checked for compliance with anti-doping rules — and that some products were not medicine at all.

The SBU says the alleged scheme was a cover to embezzle public money.

The suspects have not been named. It is unclear whether any are currently in detention, and the SBU says some suspects are currently unidentified.