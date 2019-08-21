Lowe’s: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2018, file photo Lowe's Assistant Store Manager Patrick Mulloney, of Marlborough, Mass., left, assists customer Karen Frank, of Framingham, Mass., right, at a Lowe's retail home improvement and appliance store, in Framingham. Lowe's Companies, Inc. reports financial results Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. AP Photo

Lowe's Cos. (LOW) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.68 billion.

The Mooresville, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $2.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.15 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2 per share.

The home improvement retailer posted revenue of $20.99 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.98 billion.

Lowe's expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.45 to $5.65 per share.

Lowe's shares have increased 6% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 16%. The stock has fallen almost 1% in the last 12 months.