Bar Harbor wants cruise company to fund air quality testing

A coastal Maine town wants the cruise ship industry to fund local air quality monitoring.

Bar Harbor Town Councilor Gary Friedmann tells the Bangor Daily News he's asked Carnival Cruise Lines to pay for the program. The council voted last week to consider the proposal.

Friedmann says Carnival is responsible for about a third of the 180 ship visits scheduled this year for Bar Harbor.

He says a spokeswoman told him the town's anchorage fee could fund the program, but that Carnival wouldn't want to pay directly.

Carnival Corp. was fined $20 million in June for continuing to pollute the ocean despite a 2016 conviction and fine.

The alleged illegal dumping didn't happen in Maine coastal waters.

A Carnival spokesperson says environmental compliance is a priority and the company is making important strides.