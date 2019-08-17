Business
Colorado businessman: Possible China tariffs challenging
A Colorado businessman is watching for additional tariffs on Chinese products.
President Donald Trump said Thursday he would delay a new, 25% tariff on Chinese goods from September to December.
Reggie Charles, founder of Aspen-based High Society Freeride Co., tells the Aspen Daily News he keeps a close watch on such developments.
High Society makes its skis and snowboards in Denver but its paddleboards in China. Charles says Chinese manufacturers make the best paddleboards.
Charles says the uncertainty over whether tariffs will take effect is challenging.
