Business
New Mexico unemployment unchanged at 4.9 percent in July
New Mexico's unemployment rate in July remained at 4.9 percent.
Seasonally adjusted figures released Friday show the jobless rate was unchanged from a month earlier but up from 4.8 percent a year earlier.
Excluding agriculture, employment grew by 21,700 jobs from July 2018, with gains coming from the public and private sectors.
The leisure and hospitality sector saw the largest year-over-year job gains, followed by mining and construction.
The trade, transportation and utilities sector saw a loss of 2,100 jobs, driven by lower employment in retail.
Comments