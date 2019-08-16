The Latest: Zimbabwe court upholds police ban on protest

People walk past armed riot police ahead of a planned protest in Harare, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. Zimbabwe's police patrolled the streets of the capital Friday morning while many residents stayed home fearing violence from an anti-government demonstration planned by the opposition. AP Photo

The Latest on Zimbabwe's anti-government demonstration (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

Zimbabwe's High Court has upheld the police ban on the opposition demonstration planned for Friday. The court rejected the application from the opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change, to declare the planned protest action to be legal.

Zimbabwe's police patrolled the streets of the capital, Harare, Friday morning while many residents stayed home and shops were shut fearing violence from an anti-government demonstration.

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change has launched a legal challenge, urging the courts to declare their protest to be lawful and to dismiss the police ban on their street demonstration, said party spokesman Daniel Molokele.

Police in riot gear and with water cannons maintained a heavy presence in downtown Harare and in residential areas across Harare early Friday morning. Police cordoned off central Africa Unity Square, where the demonstrators had planned to gather. Police and government officials warned that the demonstration would be illegal and protesters would "rot in jail."

To avoid any possible trouble, many residents avoided going out. Many shops were closed and Harare's streets were unusually quiet Friday morning.

The opposition party had planned what it said would be a peaceful protest to press President Emmerson Mnangagwa to set up a transitional authority to address economic problems and organize credible elections. The protests will spread to other cities next week, the opposition said.

Zimbabwe's economic turmoil with inflation at 175%, widespread power cuts lasting up to 19 hours a day and shortages of water are blamed for the rising political tensions. From the hope that swept across the country with the forced resignation of repressive ruler Robert Mugabe in November 2017, the nation has returned to widespread resentment and fear, according to government critics and residents.

Six anti-government activists were abducted and tortured this week ahead of the protests, according to human rights groups.

Zimbabwe's president urged the opposition to engage in dialogue, but at the same time his government pushed parliament to quickly adopt new security legislation criticized as repressive.

To discourage the protests teams of police officers searched vehicles at checkpoints on roads leading into the city. Police said the protests are likely to be violent, and warned people to stay away.

"Do not take part, you will rot in jail," shouted police officers through megaphones on Thursday in downtown Harare and some residential areas.

Mnangagwa, 77, came to power with promises of sweeping political and economic reforms. But now his government is widely viewed as an extension of Mugabe's economic mismanagement and even more heavy-handed on security, according to human rights groups.

In addition to the debilitating shortages of power and water, about a third of Zimbabwe's 15 million people are in dire need of food aid, according to aid agencies.

Amnesty International Thursday accused Mnangagwa's administration of "using some of the brutal tactics seen under the government of Robert Mugabe," said Muleya Mwananyanda, Amnesty International's deputy regional director for southern Africa. "Instead of listening to protestors' concerns about the economy, the authorities have used torture and abduction to crush dissent and instill fear."