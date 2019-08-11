Florida fire crews rescue worker dangling from tower

A utility worker is in a Florida hospital after fainting 100 feet above the ground and dangling from a tower until firefighters could rescue him.

The Fort Myers Fire Department says the man was installing cabling on a 200-foot communications tower when he reported becoming ill shortly before 9 Sunday morning. He fainted and injured his head as he tried to climb down the structure.

Fort Myers Deputy Fire Chief Tracy McMillion says the man's harness kept him from falling to the ground.

The News-Press reports that the man suffered "significant head injury" and was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital.