Colorado town officials deny large-scale water proposal

Colorado town officials have voted to deny a water deal with developers that they say could have contributed to increased development.

The Vail Daily reported Thursday that Minturn Town Council voted 7-0 to deny a large-scale proposal Wednesday to increase supplied water, provide infrastructure improvements and build a multi-million-dollar reservoir.

Town officials say the deal between Minturn, Eagle River Water and Sanitation District and developers was denied because residents wanted to remain in control of their own water supply from Cross Creek.

Officials say developers would only be able to proceed with building 712 homes near the town about 103 miles (166 kilometers) west of Denver if the deal was approved.

Officials say Minturn's water supply will not be enough to support its residents if the town keeps growing.