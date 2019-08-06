SeaWorld: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $52.7 million.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The theme park operator posted revenue of $406 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $410.7 million.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

SeaWorld shares have climbed 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 38% in the last 12 months.