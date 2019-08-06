Correction: New Publisher-Grand Island story

In a story Aug. 5 about the new publisher of The Grand Island Independent, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Terri Baker joined the Independent in 2015. She joined the newspaper in 2017 after serving as publisher of The North Platte Telegraph for two years.

A corrected version of the story is below:

New publisher named for Grand Island newspaper

The general manager of The Grand Island Independent has been promoted to publisher

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — The general manager of The Grand Island Independent has been promoted to publisher.

The newspaper reports that Terrie Baker succeeds Don Smith, who announced his retirement last week. He's held the post since 2003.

Baker's appointment was announced Friday by Shon Barenklau, vice president of the Midwest Division of BH Media Group.

Baker joined the Independent in 2017 after serving as publisher of The North Platte Telegraph for two years. Before going to North Platte, Baker was publisher of the Lexington Clipper-Herald for 13 years.

She began her journalism career in 1979 at the Clinton Journal in Illinois, where she worked for more than 22 years before taking the job in Lexington.