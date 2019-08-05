Feds: FBI ‘exercised remarkable caution’ in CIA worker probe

Federal prosecutors in New York say the FBI "exercised remarkable caution and candor" in securing search warrants that led to espionage charges against a former CIA employee.

Prosecutors say a hearing is not necessary to reject Joshua Adam Schulte's claims that evidence should be tossed out because searches of his New York City residence and various electronic accounts were illegal.

The government made its arguments in papers filed late Friday in Manhattan federal court.

Defense lawyers have asked a judge to toss out evidence. They say investigators violated search warrants by taking all kinds of things, including notebooks Schulte had carefully labeled as protected by attorney-client privilege.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges that he leaked classified information that was disclosed publicly by WikiLeaks in March 2017.