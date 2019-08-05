A Portland-Westbrook rain line could top $100 million

The Northern New England Rail Authority estimates it would cost over $100 million for a potential rail line between Portland and Westbrook.

But such a rail line faces operational and financial hurdles before becoming a possibility.

The Portland Press Herald reports the authority's study released this summer finds the cheapest possible ticket price to cover costs would be about $12.50 per trip, not including weekend revenue.

The study says next steps would include working with Portland and Westbrook officials to finalize an operating plan and seeking Pan Am Railways' approval and support.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Maine's Legislature created the public transportation authority in 1995 to develop and provide passenger rail service between Maine and Boston. The authority has a 20-year agreement with Amtrak to operate the Downeaster rail service between Portland and Boston.