Morton County Sheriff’s Office budgets for body cameras

The Morton County Sheriff's Office has budgeted for body cameras in its 2020 request to the county commission.

Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier requested 12 body cameras and video storage — costing about $15,000 — in his $4.5 million budget blueprint.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the costs break down to about $600 per camera plus about $650 per camera, per year for video storage. The camera is worn on the shoulder of the uniform and can be detached on a cord.

Kirchmeier says body cameras would be "another nice tool to have," and one that would have been handy for officers policing protests of the Dakota Access Pipeline in 2016 and 2017.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

On Tuesday, the Morton County Commission approved the preliminary 2020 budget for all departments. The commission next meets Aug. 8.