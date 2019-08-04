Bear killed by electric shock while climbing utility pole

Wildlife officials say a bear was killed by electric shock when it climbed a utility pole in northwestern Colorado to escape traffic and touched power lines.

The Steamboat Pilot reports the incident occurred Friday southwest of Steamboat Springs.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer Jack Taylor says a resident saw the bear trying to cross a county road when an oncoming car scared it. It ran into a field and climbed the pole.

Taylor says Parks and Wildlife received two reports last year of bears being electrocuted.

He says they sometimes climb utility poles the same way they climbs trees when fleeing from danger.

Taylor says meat from the carcass will be donated if it's salvageable. If not, it will be taken to a forest for scavenger animals to consume.