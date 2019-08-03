Michigan offers grants for scrap tire removal projects

State grants are available to help Michigan property owners get rid of scrap tires.

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says scrap tires pose a fire risk. They're also a health hazard because they are ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

They can be collected, processed and used for a variety of purposes, including road pavement, energy production and numerous manufactured products.

The scrap tire cleanup grant program gives priority to locations where tires accumulated prior to Jan. 1, 1991, as well as collection sites that pose an imminent threat to public health, safety or the environment.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Local governments and nonprofit organizations are also eligible for funding to support cleanup days and roadside tire removals.

The grant application deadline is Aug. 30.