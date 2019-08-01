Migratory fish could get $800,000 boost from settlement

Efforts to help migratory fish could get a $800,000 boost from a legal settlement stemming from oil spills into the Penobscot River.

The Bangor Daily News reports that the state and federal government have proposed using the settlement money on four restoration projects in Charleston, Hampden, Brooksville and Sedgwick.

The state and federal government has negotiated the settlement with companies such as Chevron Corp. that owned two former Hampden oil terminals that spilled oil into the river between 1973 and 2008.

Such spills polluted a habitat frequented by species such as endangered Atlantic salmon and shortnose sturgeon.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The deadline for comments on the settlement is Aug. 30.