Road safety exhibit to premiere at NY state fair

The widow of Thruway worker who was fatally struck by a vehicle is helping launch a new state fair exhibit on road safety.

State police and Thruway officials on Wednesday will announce the premiere this year of a New York State Fair exhibit that encourages safe driving in work zones.

The announcement at the state fairgrounds in Syracuse will include remarks by Sally Deming. Her husband Ronald Deming died in 2016 after being struck while helping remove a stranded vehicle on the Thruway's shoulder in central New York.

The state fair runs from Aug. 21 through Sept. 2.