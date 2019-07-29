Remediation work nears end at Montana mining byproduct site

An Idaho mining company says it expects most of the remediation work at a mining byproduct site in Montana to wrap up this year.

The Flathead Beacon reported Monday that crews have been covering a 303-acre (122-hectare) tailings impoundment site with topsoil and grass and planting trees.

The tailings site is from the silver and copper Troy Mine that closed in 2015.

Hecla Mining Co. officials say the company will focus reclamation efforts on the mine once work is complete on the tailings site.

The company plans to demolish an administrative building and a maintenance shop as well as block off the mine portal at the 30-acre (12-hectare) site.

The company is working with the U.S. Forest Service and the state Department of Environmental Quality on the project.