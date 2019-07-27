Gonzalez, Aparicio lead the way for Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Pedro Gonzalez homered and singled as the Hickory Crawdads beat the Asheville Tourists 7-1 on Saturday.

Miguel Aparicio tripled and doubled with two runs for Hickory.

Hickory started the scoring in the second inning when Frainyer Chavez hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run home run by Matt Whatley.

Asheville answered in the top of the next frame when Niko Decolati scored when a runner was thrown out to get within two.

The Crawdads later added two runs in both the fifth and eighth innings. In the fifth, Gonzalez hit a solo home run, while Aparicio hit an RBI triple and then scored on an out in the eighth.

Hickory right-hander Cole Winn (2-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Miguel Ausua (0-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and eight hits over 4 1/3 innings.