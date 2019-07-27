Indonesia’s leader says sinking Jakarta needs giant sea wall

People walk near a giant sea wall which is used as a barrier to prevent sea water from flowing into land and cause flooding in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, July 27, 2019. Indonesia's President Joko Widodo said in an interview that he wants to see the speedy construction of the giant sea wall to save the low-lying capital of Jakarta from sinking under the sea, giving renewed backing to a long-delayed multi-billion-dollar mega project. AP Photo

Indonesian President Joko Widodo says he wants to see the speedy construction of a giant sea wall to prevent the low-lying capital of Jakarta from sinking under the sea.

His comments to The Associated Press lend renewed backing and urgency to a slow-moving, contested mega project.

Widodo is up against a tight timetable. A leading expert reiterated Saturday that if the ground keeps sinking at the current rate, one-third of Jakarta could be submerged by 2050. The sinking is mainly caused by over-extraction of groundwater and more buildings, including high-rises, pressing down on swampy ground.

The existential crisis facing the city of 10 million people is a culmination of unfettered development. Rising sea levels from a heated-up planet will compound the problem in decades to come.